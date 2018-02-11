Delhi: Body found chopped into three pieces

The body of a woman, cut into three pieces, was found in a park in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Saturday morning. The body of a woman, cut into three pieces, was found in a park in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Saturday morning.

The body of a woman, cut into three pieces, was found in a park in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai on Saturday morning. Police are yet to identify the woman or track down the culprit. According to police, the woman’s body was discovered by people passing through the park. They informed the guard, who contacted police.

Police reached the park and first found the woman’s leg. A few metres away, they spotted her torso and the remaining parts, a police source claimed.

Police said the woman was first murdered and then cut into pieces to dispose of the body. Police also said that the woman’s undergarments were reportedly missing.

Police, however, did not comment on the missing clothes or if there could be a possibility of sexual assault. “These things will be clear only after a post-mortem is conducted,” a senior officer said.

Police have not found any identification papers on the woman. “There is nothing that can be used to identify the woman. There was just an anklet on her leg,” the officer said.

