Delhi: Bodies of 2 brothers found inside Mori Gate building

The bodies of two brothers, both traders, were found lying inside a building in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Saturday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that two of the four people who worked at the premises are missing, and police are looking for them. DCP (north district) Jatin Narwal said the deceased were identified as Devender (60) and Rajkumar Manchanda (53).

“The were found inside one of the buildings in Mori Gate; both bodies had brutal injury marks,” he added. “The call to police was made by the victims’ relatives. They told police that they reached the godown at 7.30 pm and found the premises locked from outside. When calls by family members went unanswered for a while, they called people nearby and broke down the door. The bodies of the two brothers were found on the second floor,” he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and it is suspected that an “insider” might have been involved. “It appears to be the work of someone known to the victims. Robbery does not seem to be the motive. Personal enmity could be behind the crime since the entry into the building was not forced,” an officer said. “We have not been able to recover the murder weapon yet but it seems that something meant to cut leather was used,” he added.