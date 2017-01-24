Delhi BMW-Uber accident: Victim had done 10 trips that day, was ‘probably returning’

BMW hit the White WagonR near the IIT flyover. Source: Abhinav Saha BMW hit the White WagonR near the IIT flyover. Source: Abhinav Saha

At 1 pm on Sunday, Uber driver Nazrul Islam called his wife to talk about his new job. But the conversation was cut short because he got a call from a customer, and he promised to call back. When she received a call later that night, it was from police informing her that her husband had been in an accident.

Still shaken, Nazrul’s wife Arjina Bibi said, “He never called back… everything is gone now. He was the sole breadwinner, there is no one to look after us. He also used to send Rs 10,000 to his ailing grandmother back home in West Bengal.”

Read | Hit by speeding BMW, Uber driver dies near IIT flyover in Delhi

On Monday, she and some family members went to the police station, where she broke down. “I don’t know what caused his death… What will I do with his body?” she said, adding that she had not told their 10-year-old son, who stays with Nazrul’s grandmother.

The couple had moved to NCR in search of a better life seven years ago, following which Nazrul started working as a cab driver. He drove an Uber for his employer, and recently switched jobs. While he still drove an Uber cab, he now worked for another contractor, who paid more.

His new employer, Taimur Islam, said, “I had a car, he wanted a job. I promised him pay as per industry standards, he was very happy… On the day he died, he had finished 10 trips and it seems he was going home.”