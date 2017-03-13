Delhi: BMW rams into cab, auto; four injured

Representational Image. Representational Image.

A BMW car, the driver of which was allegedly inebriated, rammed into an Uber cab and an autorickshaw in south Delhi’s R K Puram Sunday morning. Four people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the incident. The accused, who has been identified as Rajat Prabhakar, is a businessman and has been arrested.

Police said they learned of the incident, that took place on Major Somnath Sharma Bagh road in Sector 9, around 8.30 am. The silver luxury car was speeding on the wrong side of the road when it hit the Swift Dzire cab and then an autorickshaw, that was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle then broke through a boundary wall of a residential colony, police said.

The driver of the Uber cab, Pradeep, 35, has told police that he was on his way to the airport from Noida and was about to take a right turn on the Babu Genu Marg, when the BMW hit him. He was injured.

The passengers of the cab — Munni Dutta, 28, and her husband Bittoo Pal (32) — were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said. Ram Chander (60), the driver of the autorickshaw, was also injured.

“The driver of the car has been arrested and it is suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. A liquor bottle has been found in his car,” said a senior police officer privy to the details of the case.

Last week, a Mercedes had rammed into a teen biker and killed him in Paschim Vihar.