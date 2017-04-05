Delhi: Bleeding child in ambulance, it waits for VIPs to pass

ources said the incident took place near gate number 14 of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium near IP Estate. (Representational image) ources said the incident took place near gate number 14 of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium near IP Estate. (Representational image)

A controversy broke out Tuesday after a video — purportedly showing an ambulance carrying a bleeding child being stopped for a few minutes, after the road was barricaded for VIP movement in the Central District area — went viral. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows a child lying on a stretcher in an ambulance amid a traffic jam and a few people trying to negotiate with police personnel to let the ambulance pass.

In the two-minute video, people are heard saying that a child’s life holds more importance than a VIP’s movement. Sources said the incident took place near gate number 14 of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium near IP Estate. Police said the route was blocked for public movement as Malaysia’s head of state was to pass. The video has been shared more than 7,700 times and has been viewed by more 3,24,000 people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) MS Randhawa told The Indian Express that the police officers had followed the protocol and it took a few minutes for officers to let the ambulance pass. He added that the police officers also escorted the ambulance from the back of the traffic till the barricade.

“My team cleared the way for the ambulance, which was stuck at the back of the traffic, and a few minutes later the ambulance was on its way,” Randhawa said. He added that there was no complaint lodged from the family of the patient.

