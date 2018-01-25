Delhi: Blast due to oil pilferage, one arrested

Police said that the blast may be a result of negligence on part of the accused. (Picture for representational purpose) Police said that the blast may be a result of negligence on part of the accused. (Picture for representational purpose)

Delhi Police has arrested a person for allegedly stealing oil from an Indian Oil pipeline buried deep beneath the ground in Suraj Vihar area in Dwarka. While police initially deputed the bomb disposal squad, dog squads, and fire tenders in the area after getting a call about a ”bomb blast”, they realised that the explosion was a result of oil pilferage after reaching the site.

According to a senior police officer, the accused persons bought an empty plot a few metres from the blast site some months ago. “They dug a 150-ft deep hole under the ground, burrowed it and made their way to the oil pipeline. They used a two-inch thick plastic pipe which had been fit to the main pipeline to draw the oil. One of them, Mohammad Tanvir, has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the others.”

Police said that the blast may be a result of negligence on part of the accused. However, police maintained that no one was injured in the incident.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App