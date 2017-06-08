Delhi: BJP to protest today over power and water supply issues

Delhi BJP President Manoj tiwari at the Press conference at Delhi BJP office on Wednesday Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Delhi BJP President Manoj tiwari at the Press conference at Delhi BJP office on Wednesday Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari announced Wednesday that he will lead a demonstration of over 20,000 people near the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence to “expose the AAP government’s failure to regulate power and water supply in the city”. While the capital is facing major power cuts and shortage of water in many areas, the Delhi government has limited its role to merely directing the chief secretary to keep tabs on complaints lodged at discom call centres, and send daily reports to CM Arvind Kejriwal, alleged Tiwari.

He also said that the state government has so far not announced its Summer Action Plan (SAP) for electricity and water. The SAP for water has, in fact, been finalised and made available online, while the one for electricity is typically not made public. “Arvind Kejriwal’s government is taking political revenge from the people of Delhi for the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in the recently held municipal corporation elections. CM Kejriwal had openly threatened the people of Delhi that if AAP loses, then they should be prepared for a hike in power tariffs and a tough summer… Today we are witnessing the same,” claimed Tiwari, who was accompanied by BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju.

The two leaders announced that the demonstration will be held near the Chief Minister’s residence on Thursday. The party has also written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call for an all-party meet to discuss the “failures of the AAP government in announcing the power and water supply SAP”. Tiwari said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s press conference on power supply was merely a face-saving exercise. He added that the BJP will take to the roads to ‘apprise’ people of the failures of the AAP government.

“Three summers have gone by without implementation of this penalty clause because the Kejriwal government, which has partnered with power discoms, has no will to improve the current situation… Moreover, the talk of scheduled and unscheduled power cuts is in itself an admission by the government about the poor power supply in the capital. This is a case of criminal negligence by the government,” claimed Tiwari. “There is no shortage of power or water for the people of Delhi… Yet, people are suffering because the Kejriwal government has gone all out to victimise the people for rejecting the AAP in the recently held civic polls,” he alleged.

