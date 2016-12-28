Delhi BJP takes on AAP over party funding: CM Kejriwal should step down

Tiwari in Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Tiwari in Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal step down on moral grounds as irregularities were found in the AAP’s accounts. He said that a letter written by Anna Hazare contained was critical of him.

“He should own responsibility, apologise to the people and resign. We have been saying that the funding details of AAP are fudged and the party has a lot to tell to the people. Now the latest revelations have vindicated our stand. Arvind Kejriwal cannot evade responsibility for these manipulative errors in the accounts submitted to the authorities, right from the year of its formation,” Tiwari said.

“Moreover, the party has not amended the list suo moto, they have done it under pressure of the I-T authorities. They were given more than four opportunities but they tried to delay the matter and only after the final notice was served, the party has responded. Kejriwal is himself a former IRS officer and such a violation coming from his party makes us presume that this offence is also a part of his habit to violate constitutional and administrative provisions,” he said.

Tiwari alleged that the AAP has always kept three sets of accounts — one for the public domain, second for the Election Commission and Income Tax Department and third, the “actual” fund collection that is kept with Kejriwal.

A press conference by suspended AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat on Tuesday, meanwhile, alleged “inflow of illicit money from shell companies”. “According to the documents put forward by Sehrawat, many more such dubious companies have been contributing to the coffers of AAP,” former AAP leader and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav alleged.

Raghav Chadha, AAP national spokesperson and party treasurer said, “This is a malicious campaign since AAP has been speaking of the Sahara and Birla diaries… Ninety-two per cent of AAP’s funding is through bank transactions while the remaining is through cash. Eighty per cent of the BJP and Congress funding is undisclosed. There were certain inadvertent errors, which have been rectified.”