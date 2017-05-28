Delhi BJP resolves to file criminal case against CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

During its recent executive meet, the Delhi BJP passed a political resolution against the ruling AAP government as well as the Congress. Among the demands made were recovery of expenditure on facilities provided to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an independent inquiry into corruption charges against him, and dismissal of the AAP government by the Lieutenant Governor. The party has decided to approach L-G Anil Baijal to lodge criminal cases against the CM on “allegations of corruption, hawala transactions and sympathising with terrorists”, it added.

Party leaders also proposed that expenses be recovered from Kejriwal for allegedly availing perks and facilities “despite not keeping a single department with himself”. “He is drawing a salary despite not working. Therefore, the money should be recovered from him,” the resolution demanded. It also attacked the AAP government and Kejriwal for projecting themselves as the only “honest politicians in existence”.

“Kejriwal has given himself the certificate of the most honest and morally upright politician — an exercise that cost tax payers Rs 97 crore,” it said. Calling the Congress a “sinking ship”, the resolution said many Congress leaders have shown trust in the Modi government’s policies and joined the BJP.

