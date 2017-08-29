Delhi BJP looks to review heavy bypoll defeat

Delhi BJP President Manish Tewari after losing Bawana by-election in New Deli on Monday. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna Delhi BJP President Manish Tewari after losing Bawana by-election in New Deli on Monday. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday said it has formed a committee to look into the reasons behind the heavy defeat of its candidate in the Bawana bypoll. The committee, headed by north west Delhi Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj, will also “fix responsibility” of those assigned to ensure Ved Prakash’s victory.

AAP candidate Ram Chander defeated Prakash by a massive margin of 24,052 votes. Prakash won the seat in the 2015 Assembly elections as an AAP candidate. In March this year, he resigned from his Assembly membership and quit AAP to join BJP that fielded him again as its candidate from Bawana.

Reacting to the defeat, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari too had said that the causes of the dedeat will be reviewed by the party. The committee headed by Udit Raj has been asked to submit its report in next three days, sources in the Delhi BJP said. The party had deployed a team of 18 leaders including West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, to work towards the victory of the Bawana candidate. “The role played by these 18 leaders will also be under the scanner of the committee,” sources said.

