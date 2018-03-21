Delhi BJP leaders to attend all-party meet on sealing today

Delhi Police officials dusing the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Police officials dusing the sealing drive in Defence Colony. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Delhi BJP leaders will attend an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the members of the Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee over the ongoing sealing drive against illegal commercial properties at the secretariat today.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has confirmed his participation in the meeting. “I will go to the meeting. The Delhi unit of our party will also send its representatives,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he was ready to go to the meeting, even though he had not received a formal invitation. “I am preparing to go (to the meeting), though there is no formal invite,” he said.

The BJP did not attend an all-party meeting called by Kejriwal at his residence earlier this month. A delegation of the party, including Tiwari, had alleged that they were “assaulted” by AAP workers during their visit to the chief minister’s residence for a discussion on sealing last month.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said a three-member team of the party would attend the meeting. Maken will not attend it. He was present at the first all-party meeting on the issue.

Civic bodies have undertaken the sealing drive initiated by the Monitoring Committee on December 17 last year. The committee is sealing business establishments that are using residential properties for commercial purposes.

Commercial premises have also been sealed for failing to deposit conversion charges according to provisions in Master Plan 2021.

