Delhi BJP leader files stalking complaint

A young BJP leader has registered an FIR at Barakhamba Road police station alleging that she repeatedly received obscene and threatening phone calls and messages between April 26 and May 12 from seven different numbers on her mobile phone. Police said the complainant initially tried to ignore the caller, but he then started calling and threatening her younger sister. Shaken by the incident, the complainant has demanded police protection for herself and her family. DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh confirmed that an FIR under IPC sections 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) has been filed at Barakhamba Road police station. No arrest has been made so far and police are probing the matter.

The complainant told police that the caller introduced himself as Mihir Patel from Gujarat’s Vadodara. “She received a number of messages, wishing her on her birthday, or discussing her astrological chart and political career. He is also alleged to have sent numerous vulgar and obscene messages to her,” an official privy to the investigation told The Indian Express. The man would allegedly keep calling when the complainant was busy with TV news debates. “She tried to ignore the calls and messages and blocked all numbers. She checked the numbers on the Truecaller app and discovered they were all from Gujarat,” the officer said.

The alleged stalker then started calling her sister repeatedly and started threatening her over the phone. “Her sister, a college student, was shocked after the caller gave details of her subject, her grandparents’ address, her father’s name as well as his private details,” the officer said. “He is alleged to have told her sister that he wanted to meet the complainant. He also said he wanted to meet her father because he wanted to be with her. This triggered panic at the complainant’s home,” the officer said.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the caller is based in Gujarat and runs a private company there. “She has given seven phone numbers. Using technical surveillance, police found that six prepaid numbers had been procured using forged ID. Police teams have been sent to Gujarat to nab the accused,” the officer said.

