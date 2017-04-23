BJP files complaint against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dengue remark

Arvind Kejriwal (Exprees Photo by Amit Mehra) Arvind Kejriwal (Exprees Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Delhi BJP Saturday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his comments that voting for BJP would put the lives of the city’s children at risk. In the complaint, the party alleged that Kejriwal has “violated the Model Code of Conduct by posting offensive election material on his Facebook wall” and “campaigning beyond the prescribed time through his social media handles”. The complaint has been filed on the direction of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at the North Avenue police station.

The Delhi BJP also demanded that the CM’s Facebook account be blocked.

Kejriwal on Friday had said the people of Delhi would risk their children’s lives if they voted for the BJP in the MCD polls. “If you vote for the BJP and if your child falls prey to chikungunya or dengue, you are responsible for it. I can offer free treatment to your child in (the Delhi government) hospitals, but what led to him or her to contract dengue?”

“If someone in your home falls ill, then you are responsible as you voted for the party which is synonymous to chikungunya, malaria, dengue and garbage,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

Ashish Talwar, AAP in-charge, Delhi, said, “Faced with 10 years of anti-incumbency and maladministration, the BJP’s entire campaign has centered around defaming CM Kejriwal. Now that the BJP’s campaign has failed miserably, they can see defeat staring it in the face. For us, this entire MCD election was based on issues such as garbage-free Delhi, corruption-free MCD and house tax maafi. On the other hand, the BJP was bereft of credibility and issues, and this complaint is merely one last desperate attempt to stay in the news.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 23, 2017 6:30 am