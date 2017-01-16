Delhi BJP chief picks new team

Manoj Tiwari, who was recently appointed as the BJP unit chief in Delhi, Sunday announced his new team, appointing 35 office-bearers, including former AAP leader Shazia Ilmi.

Senior party functionaries, however, claimed that the new team bears a “heavy imprint” of Union Minister Vijay Goel and in-charge of BJP’s Delhi affairs Shyam Jaju, as their close aides have found berth in the executive committee.

The new team comprises eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries, six spokespersons, nine secretaries, and six morcha presidents.

Among the eight who who have been appointed vice presidents are Shazia Ilmi, Abhay Verma, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mohan Singh Bisht, Jai Prakash, Rajeev Babbar, Sardar Kulwant Singh Bhaat.

The three who have been appointed general secretaries are Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Ravinder Gupta and Rakesh Bhatia.

Harish Khurana, Aman Sinha, Ashwani Upadhyay, Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar and Ashok Goyal will serve as spokespersons.

Meanwhile, Sunil Yadav will head the Youth Morcha, Poonam Parashar, the Mahila Morcha, Mukesh Mann, the Kisan Morcha, Vipon Singh, the Poorvanchal Morcha, Mohan Lal Gihara, the SC Morcha and Gaurav Khari, the OBC Morcha.

Sources said, the party is now ready for its first party executive meet, which will likely be held at Mukhmelpur village on January 17 and January 18. Sources said that the meeting is being deliberately conducted in a rural area, so that BJP could counter the AAP’s claims of being the only party for the common masses.