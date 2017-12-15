Devalued Degree
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over private school fees

Tiwari claimed that private schools were sending notices to parents of school children asking them to pay Rs 10,000 to 40,000.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: December 15, 2017 11:44 pm
The government should immediately withdraw the DoE letter that is enabling private schools to charge increased fee, he said.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Friday attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a host of issues and questioned his government over school education and public transport facilities in the city. Tiwari claimed that private schools were sending notices to parents of school children asking them to pay Rs 10,000 to 40,000.

“I have got copies of notices from parents associations that clearly say that the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has in a letter, dated October 17, allowed the schools to raise and realise increased fee from the parents,” he said in a press conference.

Delhi today needs 10,000 buses and the courts too have been “forced” to intervene and direct the Kejriwal government to immediately buy buses, he said.

“The government has kept mum on the issue,” he alleged.

Tiwari also claimed a large number of deaths of destitute in the city in the winter season this year and added that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

