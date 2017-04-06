Delhi: Biting mice to rolling on ground, Tamil farmers stage unique protests

Farmers at Jantar Mantar on the 23rd day of their protests, Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Farmers at Jantar Mantar on the 23rd day of their protests, Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

EVERY EVENING for the last 22 days, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu have sat together outside a makeshift tent in Jantar Mantar to discuss what shape their protest will take the next day. They did so on Tuesday, too, before a dust storm followed by heavy rainfall had them scurrying for shelter across the road in the corridors of a government office.

In the days leading up to this, they had protested with skulls, which some claimed belonged to farmers who had lost their lives in a severe drought that has gripped Tamil Nadu. They had protested with live mice, which they held up to their mouths indicating that they will have to eat rodents if the situation gets any worse. They have demanded a loan waiver, a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre and the setting up of a Cauvery Management Board.

On Wednesday, with no response from the government, they unveiled their latest form of protest — an ‘angapradakshinam’, one of the highest acts of devotion in temples of South India, where men and women roll on the floor around the place of worship aided by attendants.

And so, close to 11 am, over 10 men and one woman, many among them elderly, their legs tied with coil, struggled to get through half a kilometre at Jantar Mantar. The attendants, who were lined up on either side holding up green clothes to shade them from the harsh sun, shouted slogans calling out to E K Palanisami (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister) and asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show up. “Modiji, Jantar Mantar aao ji.”

Someone pleaded with P Ayyakannu, the man leading the protest, to stop. “Sir, enough, sir. We need you.” Ayyakannu looked severely dehydrated and soon vomitted, tilting to the side, but then insisted that he will keep going. He was later carried into an ambulance and taken to a nearby government hospital.

Their numbers have dwindled over the weeks, reduced to less than 100, with many farmers returning to Tamil Nadu owing to ill-health. And, over the last week, there had been several WhatsApp forwards raising various allegations against Ayyakannu. But the protesters at Jantar Mantar were vociferous in their support.

“People are spreading rumours that he drives around in an Audi back in Tamil Nadu and that he is trying to scam money from the government. This is absolutely not true,” said J P Krishnan, one of the protesters.

Krishnan, 67, is from Dharmapuri district and says he has not seen water flowing abundantly in his village for over 40 years. “The cyclone Vardah that hit Tamil Nadu in December was restricted to Chennai and Kancheepuram. Not a drop elsewhere. My village looks like a ghost village… 40-year-old trees have shed their leaves and the landscape looks barren,” he said.

N Shanmugam from Theni district said farmers often have to pawn jewellery to pay for other household expenses, including education loans for their children. Debts have mounted. “Even though these two loans are not linked, the banks end up holding on to our jewels as collateral till our crop loans are cleared,” he said.

Around the men were placards strewn across the floor. While some called for the resignation of the Tamil Nadu CM, one read: ‘Don’t play dirty politics over Cauvery’. But then, the protest site has also seen a string of high-profile political visits. Last Friday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met the protesters. On Saturday, it was the turn of DMK leader M K Stalin to mark his presence. On Tuesday, 40 members from the Tamil Nadu chapter of AAP joined them.

“We have been non-violent for 23 days and we are killing ourselves here. They think Tamil farmers will make some noise and eventually go away. On top of that there is a problem of language,” shouted 71-year-old Senthil Kumarasami from Tirunelveli district.

Next to him, a four-year-old girl distributed oral rehydration sachets to the protesters. “She is my child,” said Satishvaran, a Delhi-born Tamil who runs a travel agency in Karol Bagh. “We have been here since the third day of protests. A friend of mine drove past and noticed the farmers. We came to help them, set up a tent and provide them with food,” he said.

In early January, when Chennai was rocked by the protests over Jallikattu, Satishvaran and some friends had banded together at Jantar Mantar to extend their support. A notepad had been passed around to collect phone numbers of the other Tamil students and professionals who live in the capital.

“Through the WhatsApp groups we set up, we spread the word on the farmer protests. We posted some messages on famous Tamil meme pages and have managed to organise some support to provide food for the farmers,” he said.

“Saravanaa Bhavan (a popular South Indian chain of restaurants) distributed food for three or four days but we have asked them to provide every alternate day so others can get a chance to help, too. Today, medical students from Tamil Nadu studying here provided lunch,” said Satishvaran.

