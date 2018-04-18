Delhi: Bikers shoot at three men sleeping on pavement

No one has been arrested in the case and police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. (Representational) No one has been arrested in the case and police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. (Representational)

Three persons sleeping on a pavement in southeast Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin were shot at by three bike-borne assailants late Sunday night.

No one has been arrested in the case and police are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal confirmed the incident and said they have started investigation after registering an FIR at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, under Section 307 of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act.

Police said the incident took place around 1.40 am Monday when the three men were sleeping on a pavement near Lodhi Road flyover. Three persons came on their motorbike and started firing on them, police said. “The assailants were not wearing helmets. Two victims are beggars and another is a resident of Nizamuddin slum. Locals raised an alarm and the assailants fled,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a team was rushed to the spot after residents informed them about the incident. The forensic examination team of southeast district found five used cartridges from the spot. “The victims were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where two of them are stated to be out of danger, while the condition of the third is critical,” an officer said.

