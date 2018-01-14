Delhi bar bodies term SC judges press conference as ‘unfortunate’

Justice Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File) Justice Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at the press conference. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File)

The Coordination Committee of the Delhi District Court Bar Associations today termed as “unfortunate” the presser by four seniormost judges of the Supreme Court and said it would take to the streets if the crisis was not resolved within 10 days.

The coordination committee of lawyers of six district courts in the national capital after a meeting passed a resolution and said that an internal mechanism should be developed to settle such disputes in the judiciary and a judicial accountability bill should be brought to prevent such incidents.

The panel said it would hold discussions with the bar associations across the country on the issue and threatened to take to the streets if the crisis was not resolved in 10 days.

“We, hereby, resolve that the Chief Justice of India should have kept his house in order and the grievances of the four seniormost judges should have been addressed by the CJI immediately,” a release, from the committee, said.

In an unprecedented move, four senior Supreme Court judges – justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – had on Friday mounted a virtual revolt against CJI Dipak Misra at a press meet here, raising questions on “selective” case allocation and certain judicial orders, sending shockwaves across the judiciary and polity.

