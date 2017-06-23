Delhi: Back home to check on son, man who ‘killed wife’ held

The accused allegedly stabbed his wife, Rekha, about 30 times as he suspected her of having an affair. Representational Image. The accused allegedly stabbed his wife, Rekha, about 30 times as he suspected her of having an affair. Representational Image.

A day after a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death, police said he was nabbed from near his house when he “returned to check” on his 15-year-old son, who was injured in the incident.

The accused allegedly stabbed his wife, Rekha, about 30 times as he suspected her of having an affair, police said, adding that his son was injured when he tried to intervene.

“Vinod told police that in April, he found out that his wife was having an affair. He told her not talk to the other man and even took away her phone,” a senior police officer said.

On June 20, the couple had an argument after which Vinod left the house. “He stole a knife from the banquet hall where he worked. He returned home around 5.30 am and got into an argument with Rekha, after which he killed her. The accused had sent his younger son to his in-laws’ house a few days ago,” the officer added.

After attacking his wife, he fled but returned to check on his son. He told police that his wife threatened to file a domestic violence complaint and kill their sons. The claims are being verified, police added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App