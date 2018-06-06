Delhi: Autolifter tries to run over cop, shot dead

Another man, who was part of the gang, managed to escape. (Representational) Another man, who was part of the gang, managed to escape. (Representational)

Delhi Police shot dead a man and arrested his companion, who allegedly stole a Toyota Fortuner Car from outer Delhi, during an encounter in Shahdara. Another man, who was part of the gang, managed to escape.

DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said a call was received about a Fortuner being stolen from outer Delhi’s Miyanwali Nagar Monday morning. Police said the vehicle was located and a trap was laid to apprehend the autolifters.

While the person with a loaded countrymade pistol, identified as Ravi Kuldeep, was overpowered, the driver of the Fortuner tried to escape. He was signalled to stop but he tried to run over the policeman. “In order to prevent him from escaping, constable Devender fired at the Fortuner,” said Prasad. “One Noor Mohammed was found injured. He was taken to GTB hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

