Delhi: Attacker bites off man’s nose in case of road rage

In a case of road rage, a 29-year-old man was allegedly attacked by three men who not only thrashed him but one of them also bit off his nose in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate area.

The incident happened on February 23 when Aman, a businessman had left his shop located hear SPM Marg around 9 PM for his home in his Innova car, said a senior police officer.

Aman is a resident of Surya Vihar in Ghazibad and is in the business of food colours. He will soon be getting married on March 4.

In his complaint, he told police that he took a u-turn towards Novelty Cinema since there was heavy traffic near Pul Mithai.

When he took a u-turn towards Novelty Cinema, three men Vishal Pandey, Dheeraj and Vipin Mehra allegedly stopped his vehicle and told him that he was driving on the wrong side, said the officer.

They allegedly started abusing and thrashing him and amid all this, Dheeraj allegedly bit off the right portion of Aman’s nose, he said.

They allegedly threatened to kill him if he reported the matter to anybody, he added.

After they fled from the spot, Aman called up his brother Pankaj and was first admitted to Sant Parmanand Hospital and later to Fortis Hospital, said the officer.

A case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC was registered and the accused were arrested yesterday but they later got bail, said the officer.