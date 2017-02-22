Delhi: Sangam Vihar ATM dispenses fake 2,000 notes of ‘Children Bank of India’

Police sent a sub-inspector to the ATM to confirm the allegations, who also got a similar note when he withdrew from the machine. Police sent a sub-inspector to the ATM to confirm the allegations, who also got a similar note when he withdrew from the machine.

A State Bank of India ATM in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes with some hilarious errors, Hindustan Times reported. The notes, which on first glance would seem genuine, read ‘Children Bank of India’ instead of Reserve Bank of India and ‘Guaranteed by the Children’s Government’ in place of Guaranteed by the Central Government. According to Hindustan Times, among other errors, the latent image on the note is replaced by the words ‘Churan lable’ and a fake ‘PK’ logo is in place instead of the central bank’s seal.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident to Hindustan Times and said the ATM dispensed four such fake notes of Rs 2000 to a customer. He further said that on sending a sub-inspector to verify the allegations, it was found that the note he withdrew was fake as well, Hindustan Times quoted the police officer as saying.

The customer who received the fake notes was identified as Rohit, a call centre employee who had come to the SBI ATM to withdraw Rs 8,000. He said that on noticing the glaring mistakes he informed the police immediately.

Police are yet to identify the people behind this. A case of manufacturing documents resembling currency notes, using forged or counterfeit notes and of cheating has been registered in this matter.

