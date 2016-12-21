Delhi ATM cash van heist: Police get vital CCTV footage

Hours after a van suppling cash to ATMs was looted of Rs 5 lakh in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, Delhi Police have managed to get CCTV footage purportedly showing three motorbike-borne assailants. The footage was captured when they were tailing the van in Shakarpur.

Investigators have already questioned five people who accompanied the cash van and have given them a preliminary “clean chit”.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported that CCTV footage from Preet Vihar and Shakarpur showed three men on a bike tailing the van.

Police found that the men conducted a recce when the van visited the ATM in Pandav Nagar around 20 days ago.

The heist is the first of its kind in the capital after demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8. The assailants fired two rounds in the air before fleeing with the money. The cash van was left with Rs 40 lakh after they escaped, police said.