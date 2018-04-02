Delhi: At Amar Colony, Manoj Tiwari reaches out to traders hit by sealing

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File)

A day before the daily hearing on the sealing in the capital begins in Supreme Court, the Delhi BJP unit hit the ground running from Amar Colony market. In a pitch to traders Sunday, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said he will abstain from “political criticism” on the matter.

“The problem of sealing is above politics. Since sealing took place here, I have been monitoring the situation in Amar Colony and we are taking steps to ensure what we can do. It is not just a matter of 460 shops being shut. At least 10 people and their families are linked to each shop. There are tears in your eyes, I also have tears in mine,” the BJP MP said.

Tiwari was addressing a gathering in Amar Colony market — the same place where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met traders on March 9, promising to go on an indefinite hunger strike if the ongoing sealing drive was not stopped by March 31.

Even as Kejriwal’s decision to postpone the fast was met with criticism from various sections, including traders, the BJP appeared to have changed its strategy on tackling the matter. In a contrast from attacking the AAP government in the capital for not taking immediate steps to bring relief to traders, the BJP on Sunday picked a “positive approach” to tackle the issue.

Pointing to the SC hearing, Tiwari said, “We should have faith and we do have faith in the SC and officials running Delhi, that they will understand this issue not just of legality but also on humanitarian lines. On the day of the all-party meeting called by the CM, I had spoken to the monitoring committee. And everyone spoke in one voice on the issue.”

Meanwhile, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, Confederation of All India Traders, attacked both AAP and the BJP on the issue, and threatened to gherao the Delhi CM and all seven BJP MPs if “immediate steps” were not taken.

