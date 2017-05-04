Delhi: At AIIMS laboratory, a lesson in anatomy for 1,400 schoolkids

Schoolchildren at AIIMS last week. Express Schoolchildren at AIIMS last week. Express

INSIDE THE dissection hall, everything is brightly lit. Skeletals glimmering under florescent light and human anatomical specimens placed on 25 tables. This is the very room where the country’s medical entrance toppers perform cadaver dissections as part of their training at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). On Friday, however, the room was filled with 1,400 schoolchildren.

As these students prepare to crack competitive exams to enter medical colleges, medical graduates being trained at AIIMS last week provided an unique platform for the youngsters — from both government and private schools — to get a first-hand experience of functioning of the human system. From how a foetus develops to dissection of human cadavers — the students were given visual demonstration at the AIIMS’s top anatomical laboratory.

At first, real anatomical specimens were demonstrated to seven groups comprising 25 students each.

“The students were really keen to understand the anatomy of the brain and the heart. These are subjects they study in their textbooks. And now they got an opportunity to visually understand the functioning of these organs. The outcome was really satisfying, when all these students could answer a majority of the question they saw during the quiz,” says Shreyash, third year medical student at AIIMS.

The students were then given an opportunity to look at microscopic specimens. And in the third round, the doctors demonstrated the human physiology”. “The three rounds focussed more on what they have already learned in class. But besides this, we also demonstrated life-saving techniques. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation that is useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning, was taught to these students,” Shreyash said.

On Saturday, the toppers from AIIMS, were then invited to have an interaction with the aspiring students. “A lot of students wanted to visit the campus to understand as to how to crack the competitive exams. The toppers spoke about their experience. The toppers talk was also aimed at nurturing scientific temperament,” says Mayank, second year graduate student at AIIMS.

The AIIMS students have now planned to collect to Rs 200 from the school students, which will be donated to unaided orphans and for organising cancer awareness drives outside the AIIMS campus. “The two event ended with a quiz. But more importantly we decided to collected Rs 200 from these students. This will now be used for organising cancer awareness and food drives. We also donate a significant amount to unaided orphans whom we have identified,” Mayank said.

