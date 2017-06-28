Assured salaries, EDMC staffers call off strike

Sanitation supervisory staff of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday called off their strike following a meeting with East Delhi deputy mayor Bipin Bihari Singh and additional commissioner Vivek Pandey, at the EDMC headquarters in Patparganj.

According to the corporation, the sanitation staff has assured that garbage would be cleaned and lifted from all parts of East Delhi within 48 hours. Although the salaries of EDMC’s safai karamcharis has been delayed only by a month, the corporation’s supervisory staff has not received salaries for the last two months. A senior civic official said that the strike, which lasted four days, was called by the supervisory staff and joined by safai karamcharis in solidarity.

Singh has assured the sanitation staff that their salaries for the last two months would be credited in their accounts within two to three days. “The salaries of the previous two months have already been released,” he said.

However, the protest this time is not about the delay in salary only. The staff has also reiterated its demand for cashless medical facility card at civic hospitals as well as promotions for supervisory staff. Additional commissioner Pandey stated that the process for promotion of supervisory staff has already been initiated and the list is likely to be released by July 15.

With regard to the demand for cashless medical facility card, the corporation issued a statement saying that the proposal “would be considered once financial condition of the corporation improves”.

Apart from the safai karamcharis, nearly 15,000 employees of the EDMC, comprising the top three — A, B and C — categories have not received paychecks for the months of April and May. June will also be due soon. The supervisory staff forms the B and C category of employees.

The corporation has suggested that the sanitation staff place their demands through one single registered union, so that it is convenient to coordinate with them. Meanwhile, employees of all three corporations are expected to hold a protest at the civic centre against the recurring delays in salaries and arrears.

