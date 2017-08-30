Delhi Assembly wants monkeys gone, but who will catch them?

Speaker had raised concerns about monkey menace. Archive Speaker had raised concerns about monkey menace. Archive

A monkey entered the Delhi Assembly in July, prompting speaker Ram Niwas Goel to raise concerns about MLAs being bitten. He wrote to the corporations, asking them to catch the monkeys. The only problem — monkey-catchers are almost impossible to find. The problem, explained corporation officials, is that monkey catching “isn’t really a profession” and it is almost impossible to find a permanent employee willing to “catch monkeys throughout the year”. Although the problem is not new, it has left corporation officials slumped.

Yogender Mann, spokesperson of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), explained, “A monkey catcher isn’t really a profession. At best, we get some migrant labourers who are willing to do this task. But the minute they get work elsewhere, they leave.”

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had maintained that they would hire monkey catchers on a payroll, advertising for jobs with a fixed monthly salary of Rs 15,000 as opposed to the previous contractual policy of paying Rs 1,200 per day. However, very few people showed interest. The root cause of the problem, forest department officials explained, was the rapid urbanisation in Delhi, which came at the cost of deforestation, and in turn, brought monkeys and humans closer.

“By 1990s, it was apparent that Delhi had a problem. Monkeys adapt to human conditions. Therefore, the government tried to shift the city’s monkeys to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, but that has not solved the problem,” said the forest department official.

An SDMC source maintained that “monkeys are hardly strays and ideally the forest department should take over, since it is their area of expertise” — something that the forest department, citing staff reasons, is not keen to do.

Monkey catchers have traditionally belonged to the Qalandar sect, a Muslim ethnic group concentrated in UP, Bengal and Bihar, who used to lead dancing bears, monkeys and traditional performing animals in India. “With the ban on performing bears and stringent norms on keeping dancing monkeys, these traditional communities realised that there was no future in this job. These people are marginalised to begin with, so most have turned to other forms of daily-wage labour that pays well,” explained the official.

