Delhi assembly resolves to seek VVPAT equipped EVMs

Photo for representational purpose (File Photo) Photo for representational purpose (File Photo)

The day-long special session of Delhi assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution appealing to President Pranab Mukherjee and Election Commission to hold elections through paper trail equipped Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). It was adopted by voice vote in the 70-member House having 66 AAP MLAs. The resolution called for introduction of a standardised procedure where votes polled and counted through EVMs in at least 25 per cent of booths, to be randomly picked up by draw of lots, in each of the territorial constituencies are tallied with the physical count of paper trail recorded through voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

VVPAT is a method of providing feedback to voters using a ballot-less voting system. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day dared the EC to provide an EVM to the AAP, claiming it can be tampered with in “90 seconds” flat. During the day-long special sitting of the House, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj put on a “live demonstration” on how electronic voting machines can be programmed to favour any political party.

The resolution also exhorts the EC to give access to tech-enthusiasts from time to time so that the vulnerability of EVMs is tested by experts. It also urged upon the citizens of the country to remain “ever-vigilant to protect our much cherished-democracy painstakingly established by our founding fathers in most trying circumstances so that we could breathe free”.

