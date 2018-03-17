Delhi Assembly passes resolution on sealing issue

A moment from sealing drive in New Delhi (File) A moment from sealing drive in New Delhi (File)

The Delhi Assembly Friday passed a resolution demanding that the Centre take steps to stop sealing in the capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also sought a moratorium on the drive to provide relief to traders. Stating that the drive was a “dangerous attack” on traders, Kejriwal said an all-party delegation will meet the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to resolve the issue.

The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, stated that the “unjustified” sealing is a consequence of the “negligence and inefficiency” of the DDA and the MCDs. “Sealing should immediately be stopped. De-seal the already sealed shops,” the resolution, passed by voice vote, stated. It added that the Centre needs to take all possible steps to halt sealing. Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Vijender Gupta, asked why the AAP government was not introducing a Bill to give relief to traders from sealing. The Chief Minister responded that the move would not yield any result since the DDA and municipal corporations don’t come under the Delhi government.

