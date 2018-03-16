Delhi Assembly: Budget session to see debates on sealing, chief secretary ‘assault’

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express archives) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express archives)

THE BUDGET session of the Delhi Assembly, set to begin on Friday, is likely see discussions on the government-bureaucracy tussle and clashes between AAP and the BJP over the ongoing sealing drive in the capital.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 2018-19 budget on March 22, and table the Economic Survey of Delhi on March 19. The statement said Sisodia will also present the ‘Outcome Budget’ on March 20, where he would inform the House about the deadline of projects carried out by various departments.

The session on Friday will begin with a speech by L-G Anil Baijal, and is likely to list the government’s achievements and plans. But the afternoon sessions are likely to be dominated by a debate on sealing and the alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. This will also be the first session since Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara was ‘relieved’ from his post as Secretary, Legislative Assembly. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Thursday appointed Delhi Assembly Joint Secretary C Velmurugan as the officiating secretary.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that he would move a resolution on Friday asking the Centre to stop sealing, which is likely to be passed by the Assembly. He added that he has also submitted a notice for a short discussion on the issue: “I will move a resolution demanding that the Centre either pass an ordinance or bring a moratorium on the sealing of commercial establishments, as it has done in case of unauthorised colonies.”

He told The Indian Express, “There are two issues. One, the BJP should clear its stand on sealing and explain why they aren’t passing an ordinance. Secondly, why has no action been taken against police who attacked traders?”

Conventionally, the first day of the budget session is concluded after the L-G’s speech. This time, it will last throughout the day following submission of notices by MLAs from both AAP and BJP for discussions and resolutions on sealing issues.

Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, said BJP MLAs will bring adjournment motion on a number of issues including sealing and the AAP government’s tussle with the bureaucrats. “We will expose the government’s double face and indulgence in politics on the sensitive issue of sealing, collapse of governance due to mistrust with the bureaucracy, unauthorised continuation of Kailash Gahlot as minister despite cancellation of his membership…,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App