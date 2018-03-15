Delhi Assembly budget session likely to start on stormy note over sealing

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will present the 2018-19 budget on March 22 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will present the 2018-19 budget on March 22 (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session is likely to begin on Friday on a stormy note, with both the ruling AAP and opposition BJP planning to corner each other over several issues such as the ongoing sealing drive and the government-bureaucracy tussle. The government will table its annual budget in the House on March 22.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said that he would move a resolution tomorrow asking the central government to stop sealing, which is likely to be passed by the Delhi Assembly. Bharadwaj said he has also submitted a notice for short discussion on the issue tomorrow.

The Budget Session will start with the speech of Lt Governor Anil Baijal in the morning on the achievements and plans of the AAP government and in the afternoon, the House will again sit where both the AAP and BJP are expected to initiate heated debate on sealing and the recent alleged attack on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Conventionally, the first day of the budget session is concluded after the L-G’s speech, but it will last throughout the day following submission of notices by legislators from both the ruling AAP and opposition BJP for discussions and resolutions on sealing issues.

Bharadwaj said, “I will move a resolution demanding that Centre should either pass an ordinance or bring moratorium on the sealing of commercial establishments as it has done in case of unauthorised colonies.”

On other hand, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said that BJP MLAs will bring adjournment motion on a number of issues including sealing and the AAP government’s tussle with the bureaucrats. “Opposition will expose government’s double face and indulgence in politics on the sensitive issue of sealing, collapse of governance due to mistrust with the bureaucracy, unauthorised continuation of Kailash Gehlot as minister despite cancellation of his membership…,” Gupta said in a statement.

The BJP leader, an MLA from Rohini, said that he will question the government on issues such as alleged “misuse” of labour welfare fund and appointments in the Labour Welfare Board.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 2018-19 budget of the Delhi government on March 22 and he will also table the Economic Survey of Delhi on March 19.

The statement said that the deputy chief minister will present the ‘Outcome Budget” on March 20 where he would inform the House about the deadline of projects carried out by various departments. In the budget, described as the “green budget” by the AAP dispensation, the Delhi government is likely to introduce a subsidy scheme for those who shift to CNG-based generator sets.

An official said that around 20 proposals will be mentioned in the deputy chief minister’s budget speech.

The government has already announced several measures in its upcoming ‘budget’, including the promotion of CNG-based generators, third party audit of polluting industries and their switchover to Piped Natural Gas.

