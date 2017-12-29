‘Ashram-Lajpat flyover gap will block traffic, to be fixed soon’

A gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover (ANI/Twitter) A gap has developed between two girders on Ashram-Lajpat Nagar flyover (ANI/Twitter)

Traffic on the Ashram-Lajpat flyover on the Ring Road will be impacted due to repair works commencing from the first week of January, A gap of nearly 8-inches wide and 10-feet long has developed between a girder on the flyover.

Although, PWD officials said the gap was a “result of the natural contraction of girders” and will be “fixed soon” — commuters complained about the inevitable traffic snarls on the route connecting east Delhi and Noida with south and Central Delhi.

An official explained, “Every flyover has these joints between two girders and these are supported with pillars. You will see that there is always a gap between them. This is due to natural changes in size with changes in temperature. Both RCC and metal shrink during winters and expand during summers every year. But this time the gap is quite big, and will be fixed soon.”

The official said that usually, this takes about a fortnight to repair, during which, traffic will operate from one side. The repair work will begin on January 2, during which traffic will be diverted on the 1.5 km-long flyover and the gaps will be filled with joints brought in from Bhopal. The official added that they had received permission for the repair work from the traffic police.

The first two weeks of January will see traffic from Moolchand to Ashram diverted towards the road underneath the flyover. After January 14, the second carriageway will be closed, said officials.

