Delhi: As plastic piles up after ban, NGT asks govt to find ways to get rid of it

The National Green Tribunal Tuesday asked the Delhi government to find ways to dispose of over 8,000 kg of plastic that was seized after a ban, imposed by the tribunal, came into effect earlier this month.

The NGT had, on August 10, reiterated an earlier ban “completely prohibiting” the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags less than 50 microns, with specific emphasis on “plastic carry bags” used in Delhi markets. It ordered that a penalty of Rs 5,000 be slapped on violators and gave authorities a week’s time to seize the entire stock.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, which did not pass any observation, said the Delhi government should find ways to get rid of the non-biodegradable material. The NGT also observed that such a huge quantity of plastic could also be sent to waste-to-energy plants for scrapping.

The Delhi government had said that Rs 3 lakh had been collected as fine following the plastic ban. “According to reports submitted by various departments, a total of 7,739 kg of plastic carry bags has been seized, 492 challans have been issued and Rs 2.9 lakh has been realised as environment compensation,” the government had said in a statement.

However, The Indian Express had reported that the city authorities, especially the Delhi government, had admitted that disposing the plastic that was seized, due to the sheer volume, posed a problem. Further, civic authorities said that they were trying to figure out a solution, including sending the seized plastic to recycling units.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that plastic bags less than 50 microns were cheaper than other alternatives in the market. While the Bureau of Indian Standards has guidelines for recycling of plastic and recommended a three-pronged process, it did not extend to material thinner than 50 microns, since it cannot be recycled.

