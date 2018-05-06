Delhi: Anti-trafficking unit reunites 54 missing kids with parents

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh said the children — aged between three and eight years — had been missing from six states, including Delhi.(Representational image) Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh said the children — aged between three and eight years — had been missing from six states, including Delhi.(Representational image)

-A 14-year-old boy went missing from Karnal after he managed to get past the security guard in his area. He was forbidden to leave his house because of his mental illness. He was traced after a two-year search.

-A 12-year-old boy went missing a month ago. After the boy managed to remember the name of his village in Rajasthan’s Pali district, his family was traced using Google maps. The boy’s uncle has now reclaimed him.

-A 13-year-old girl, who went missing five years ago in Agra, was finally traced. But the local SHO at Shahganj said no report of the girl going missing had been filed. Her father was called and shown her, and he identified her as his daughter. The girl’s correct name had not been registered which led to the confusion.

In the past one year, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the west district of Delhi Police has managed to track down 54 children and reunite them with their parents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Singh said the children — aged between three and eight years — had been missing from six states, including Delhi. “Many children had been missing for as many as 12 years. They were tracked by the AHTU using ZIPNET and visits to children homes across the states,” he said.

Police said the parents of the children were also traced, and DNA tests conducted to confirm proof of parentage.

Naseem, who was reunited with his son after he went missing in 2008, said, “My son was four years old when he went missing. I looked for him in the neighbourhood; even local police tried to trace him. Then they (police) gave up so I started to look for him in orphanages across Delhi. He could not be found.”

For the next 10 years, Naseem gave up hope finding his son — until he heard about the AHTU. Officers from the unit finally managed to find his son, now 14.

Nakul’s 14-year-old son had gone missing two years ago. His son spoke with a stammer and could not walk when he was born. After a surgery in 2004, he managed to walk. However, in 2016, he walked out of the house and went missing. After finding his son, Nakul got his wife to meet their son. “They cried when they looked at each other. He has changed a lot since he went missing. He has also learnt some abusive words,” Nakul laughed.

When the AHTU showed pictures of his missing son to Sattu, he dismissed it. His son was six when he went missing and the picture was that of an 18-year-old. “I couldn’t recognise him. Then I saw a deep wound on his forehead and I asked him who his father was. He replied ‘Sattu’. I cried,” he said.

Operation started with a 2-month-old

The rescue and repatriation of 54 children over the past year by the Delhi Police Anti-Human Trafficking Unit started with tracing a two-month-old boy.

Once the unit found the boy, kidnapped by a 40-year-old woman and her 20-year-old boyfriend in 2012, sources said DCP (west) Vijay Singh gave his go-ahead to the AHTU to undertake bigger tracing operations.

Police said the families of the accused had rejected their relationship and they pretended the child was theirs to win them over.

SI Ashok Kumar started probe after local police could not trace the child. The AHTU team traced the man through a phone number. However, police found that the woman fled with the child after a fight with her partner. After four years, police got inputs that the boy was studying in a Gandhi Nagar school. Eventually, the woman and her partner were arrested and the boy reunited with his parents in West Bengal after a DNA test, police said. (ENS)

