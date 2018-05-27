Delhi: Annoyed by 6-year-old son’s incessant wails, inebriated man throws him in Agra canal

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, was a resident of Bhangar Mohalla in Madanpur Khadar and was apparently drunk when the incident happened. (Express photo) DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, was a resident of Bhangar Mohalla in Madanpur Khadar and was apparently drunk when the incident happened. (Express photo)

Annoyed by the incessant crying of his six-year-old son who was demanding ‘momos’, a 31-year-old man allegedly threw the child in Agra Canal on Saturday night. However, the act was noticed by passersby and they immediately alerted the police, following which the fire brigade, a rescue and disaster management team, including divers, were rushed to the spot near Khadar Puliya in Jaitpur. Following several hours of search, the body of the boy was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The man, identified as Sanjay Alwi, was caught by the locals and thrashed before being handed over to the police. Jaitpur police said they received a call at about 10.10 pm on Saturday from a man who said “ek aadmi ne bacche ko nahar mein fek diya hai (a person has thrown a child into a canal)”. When police reached the spot, they found a huge crowd had gathered at the spot and Alwi was with them.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, was a resident of Bhangar Mohalla in Madanpur Khadar and was apparently drunk when the incident happened. “Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, lived with his grandmother and six-year-old son, Ayaan, in Bhangar Mohalla of Madanpur Khadar. He was under the influence of alcohol and threw his son into the Agra Canal because his son was demanding ‘momos’ and was crying incessantly,” Biswal said.

The DCP said a case of murder had been registered against Alwi at Jaitpur police station. “Following several hours of search, the body of the child was recovered on Sunday afternoon. A case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered at Jaitpur Police station and Alvi was arrested,” he said.

Police said Alwi got married in 2004 with Ashma (28) and they had three children – Nargis (11), Armaan (10) and Ayaan (6). However, Ashma left him in 2012-13 and moved to her paternal house in Sonipat. While Nargis and Armaan live with their mother, Ayaan was staying with his father.

Alwi’s uncle, Anil, told the Indian Express that his nephew was a habitual drinker but the incident had shocked the family. “On Saturday, he came after work and took Ayaan towards Khadar as many people go for a walk in the evening. We are four brothers and live in the same locality with our families…we are still in shock,” said Anil.

Police said they were interrogating Alwi to ascertain what exactly prompted him to take the drastic step. “We are interrogating him and also conducted his medical examination,” added Biswal. Police also said they had informed Alwi’s wife about the incident.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd