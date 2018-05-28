Delhi: Angered by crying, father throws 6-year-old into canal

Sanjay Alwi (31) was out for a walk with his son, Ayaan, when the incident took place. Sanjay Alwi (31) was out for a walk with his son, Ayaan, when the incident took place.

Irked by the incessant crying of his six-year-old son, a 31-year-old man allegedly threw him into the Agra canal on Saturday night. Police said the boy was asking for momos and started crying when his father didn’t pay heed.

Police received a call around 10.10 pm that a man had thrown a child into the canal near Jaitpur. When a team reached the spot near Khadar Puliya, they found that passersby had caught hold of the accused, Sanjay Alwi.

“Alwi, an e-rickshaw driver, lived with his grandmother and six-year-old son, Ayaan, in Madanpur Khadar’s Bhangar mohalla. He was inebriated when he threw his son into the canal… the child wanted momos and was crying,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said passersby who saw the incident made a PCR call and caught hold of Alwi before beating him up.

Rescue teams comprising the local police, the fire brigade and divers rushed to the spot to look for the boy. “After several hours, the body was recovered on Sunday afternoon. A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered at Jaitpur police station and Alwi has been arrested,” said Biswal.

Police said Alwi got married to Ashima (28) in 2004. The couple have two other children, aged 11 and 10. However, Ashima left him a few years ago to live with her parents in Sonipat. While she took the other two children, Ayaan stayed with his father.

Alwi’s uncle Anil claimed his nephew was a habitual drinker. “On Saturday, he came home from work and took Ayaan to the canal… many people go for a walk there in the evening,” he said.

Police said they are questioning Alwi to ascertain what prompted him to take such a step. “We also conducted his medical examination,” said Biswal.

Police added that they have informed Alwi’s wife about the incident.

