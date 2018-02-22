Delhi almost unlivable, shortage of buses criminal negligence: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Smog at Red Fort. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/File) Smog at Red Fort. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/File)

Delhi is almost “unlivable”, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said, underlining that people buying cars could not be blamed for congestion in the city as it lacked a better public transport system. In a veiled attack on the AAP government in the national capital, he said a shortage of public buses in the city was a “criminal negligence”.

He also denounced the Delhi government for the delay in the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV and the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project. “Delhi is almost unlivable… The city is short of 7,000 buses… This is not a shortage but a criminal negligence,” he said at an event here.

Puri said people buying cars cannot be blamed for congestion in the city as it lacked a “better public transport system”.

“Delhi has the fourth largest metro network in the world. We have a decision on Phase IV pending for three years. We have RRTS corridors pending for two years,” he said.

All stakeholders should act swiftly to make Delhi “livable again”, he added.

