Delhi: Alert guard helps police arrest ATM hacker in Kalkaji

The alertness of a security guard, who recently became part of a Delhi Police community policing initiative called Praharim, led to the arrest of an alleged ATM hacker, a BTech student, in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji.

Police said that on May 21, Santosh, posted as a security guard at an ATM in Nehru Enclave, saw that the machine stopped functioning immediately after a man carried out two transactions. “He felt something was amiss, and alerted the beat constable, who reached the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said the accused, whose father is a teacher in a government school in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly withdrew

Rs 2.5 lakh in the past one year fraudulently. “The accused is pursuing BTech in Information Technology from a private university in Greater Noida. He learnt how to hack ATMs from Kanpur about a year ago, and later through some books,” said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya.

