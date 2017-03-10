Delhi airport: 91 kg bogus gold detected in four years

Bogus gold to the tune of 91 kg has been detected by the customs officials at IGI Airport here in about four years till December 2016, Parliament was informed today. A total of 1,681.60 kg gold is stored in the Delhi Customs’ vault as on December 31, 2016, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. “A committee comprising of departmental officers verified the stock of gold at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) and found 91.06 kg of gold misplaced with non-valuable metal in 57 cases,” he said.

Between April-December 2016, 47 cases of bogus gold were detected involving a quantum of 67.40 kg. In 2015-16, 5 cases with bogus gold of 11.26 kg was found.

In 2014-15 there was only 1 case involving quantum of 1.51 kg and in 2013-14 there were 4 cases of bogus gold involving 10.88 kg.

“Department has filed FIRs/ complaints with the Delhi Police/Central Bureau of Investigation,” Gangwar added.