Delhi: Airhostess arrested in hawala bust gets bail

Stating that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaints are filed within 60 days and that the accused cannot be kept in custody till it is filed, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court has granted bail to jailed airhostess Deveshi Kulshreshtha. CMM Deepak Sherawat said “no purpose” would be served by keeping her in custody indefinitely.

Kulshreshtha’s counsel Manoj Taneja said that if a person is booked under the Customs Act and has been in custody since the arrest, the complaint — equivalent of a chargesheet — has to be filed within 60 days. On January 9, the DRI had arrested 25-year-old Kulshreshtha and hawala dealer Amit Malhotra for possessing undeclared money to the tune of Rs 3.24 crore in dollars. The incident came to light after a raid was conducted by officials on a Jet Airways flight from Delhi to Hong Kong.

While submitting the bail plea, Taneja told the court that the accused has been in judicial custody since January 9 and that no further investigation needs to be carried out. “The accused has not been questioned any further by DRI officers while in judicial custody,” he submitted.

The prosecution submitted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature. CMM Sherawat said, “IO is present and has informed that there is no likelihood of filing of complaint in the next 60 days. It has been noticed that the department has not been able to file complaints in most cases in 60 days, and for this reason also the accused cannot be kept in custody for indefinite period.”

