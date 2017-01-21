Delhi: Air quality still ‘very poor’, parking rates could go up

The body has also written to the Delhi Metro about increasing the frequency and capacity of trains. The body has also written to the Delhi Metro about increasing the frequency and capacity of trains.

Parking rates in Delhi might go up, with the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) enforcing the action plan for ‘very poor’ air quality in Delhi. According to the Graded Action Plan for air pollution notified by the Union Environment Ministry last week, the use of diesel generator sets has to be stopped, parking fee has to be increased three-four times, bus and Metro frequency has to be increased, and open fires, even in restaurants, have to be stopped when air quality is “very poor”.

Watch what else is making news:



But the increase will not be immediate. According to EPCA member Sunita Narain, they want to make sure work on the ground is complete. “A decision will be taken soon. We first want effective enforcement against illegal parking, otherwise there is no point in raising the parking fee. It will only lead to an increase in illegal parking. We have asked Delhi Police for a detailed enforcement plan,” she said.

The body has also written to the Delhi Metro about increasing the frequency and capacity of trains. The other measures, Narain said, are already in place.

Friday’s meeting — the first since the graded plan was notified — was between officials of the central and state pollution control boards, and environment department officials of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

While air quality in Delhi was “very poor”, it was between “moderate” and “poor” in the NCR. The actions that have to be implemented at this stage are to stop garbage burning in landfills and in other places, enforce all pollution control regulations in brick kilns and industries, and ensure vacuum cleaning of roads.

“It was very heartening to know that the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have already ordered mechanised sweepers. Gurgaon right now is like a dust bowl and it really needs vacuum sweeping,” Narain said.

The Central Pollution Control Board has begun informing the EPCA about the prevalent air quality, and will also provide a three-day forecast in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department. The next meeting is between chief secretaries of the four states involved, and will be held 10 days later in one of the states except Delhi.