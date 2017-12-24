Delhi’s air improves marginally

A day after air quality plummeted in the city, an increase in wind speed reduced the concentration of pollutants. Air quality also rose to ‘poor’ from Friday’s ‘very poor’ levels. According to officials, December has been less polluted this year as compared to the last two years with fewer ‘severe’ air quality days.

A dip in wind speed, however, is expected on Monday. This might lead to an increase in pollutant levels and fog.

“After seeing ‘very poor’ air on Friday, the wind picked up and air quality improved to ‘poor’. According to prevailing wind patterns, it is likely that pollution will not touch severe levels in the coming week,” a senior official at the Central Pollution Control Board said.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, PM 2.5 levels in the city at 11 pm were 92 µg/m3.

