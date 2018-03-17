Delhi: Air pump experiment goes wrong, man dies

A man in early 20s died when his friend pumped air into his mouth using a cycle pump, in outer Delhi’s Nangloi, police said. The victim, Ravindra Kumar, was declared brought dead at the hospital. Police said Kumar and his friend, Anjan Mishra, were “playing around”, and Mishra decided to pump air into Kumar’s mouth to see what happens.

Kumar’s body was shifted to the mortuary and later collected by his family. Police added that they have arrested the accused, who has reportedly confessed to the incident . Police said the victim lived with his family in Outer Delhi’s Shavan Park, and the accused in a rented accommodation nearby. “Both of them work in a wood-making shop in the area. The accused is being questioned but prima facie it appears that he pumped air through a cycle pump, killing his friend,” a police officer said.

According to police, a few minutes after Mishra started pumping air, Kumar started to complain of stomach pain and said he was feeling unwell. Later, he started to vomit, police said. Kumar’s family took him to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Police were informed about the incident from the hospital, and the accused was arrested from the locality. The pump has been recovered as a murder weapon, police said.

