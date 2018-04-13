Delhi: Air monitoring body to launch new campaign

Are coal-fired tandoors polluting Kirti Nagar’s air more than Saket’s? The picture will be clear in another three months with SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) launching an “emission inventory” campaign in the city.

Gufran Beig, Project Director, SAFAR, told The Indian Express that the “first-of-its-kind” campaign will help pinpoint the local sources of pollutants — around 26 — which varies from one part of the city to another.

Unlike source apportionment studies, which take into account pollutants from outside the boundary of the state as well, emission inventory focuses on local sources and their area-specific distribution.

“Emission Inventory is a scientific approach to identify the aggregated local source contribution and their region-specific spatial distribution within confined boundaries. It is different from source apportionment, which also accounts for contribution from nearby sources,” a SAFAR report said.

