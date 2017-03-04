Delhi air clearer than last year, says CPCB data

Unlike last February, air in the capital has been clearer this year, data from the Central Pollution Control Board shows. According to the air quality index values for Delhi for the month of February in 2016 and 2017, this year has seen fewer “very poor” air quality days. In 2016, the number of days with “very poor” air quality — when the National Air Quality Index values are more than 300 — were 15. This year, air quality has been “very poor” only on 4 days.

The air quality, however, is not good enough yet. In February this year, 22 days saw “poor” air quality. Only two days saw “moderate” air quality. “We see some clear improvement in air quality in Delhi this year as compared to the last. January saw fewer “severe” air quality days as compared to January 2016. Weather conditions are the biggest reason behind this change.

Last year, this time, the mixing height in the atmosphere was way lower — a condition that increases the concentration of pollutants in the air. This year, mixing height is higher. The second half of February saw stronger winds, which made the air cleaner,” said a senior DPCC official.

The Delhi government and the Environment Pollution Control Authority have come out with separate plans to control pollution in Delhi and NCR.

After pollution levels spiked in November, a day after Diwali, authorities were forced to take strict action and temporarily stop construction activities. The timings for letting trucks enter the city were reduced and the Badarpur Thermal Power Plant was shut.

India Meteorological Department officials said Delhi might see light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, further improving air quality.

“Delhi has seen high-speed winds and temperature has been higher than usual over the past two weeks. Both conditions favour lower pollutant concentration,” said the official.