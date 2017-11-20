Delhi: After viral video, robbery case against 2 men

After a video showing two men robbing a youth in Rajender Nagar went viral, Delhi Police on Sunday said they have registered a case of armed robbery at Rajinder Nagar police station after convincing the victim to take action in the matter.

The youth, who did not wish to be identified, had just withdrawn cash from an ATM when four men on two bikes came, snatched his gold chain and cash at gunpoint. Although police are yet to make any breakthrough, they claimed that going by the modus operandi they believe that a UP-based gang was behind the robbery.

The victim has told police that the incident took place around 11.20 pm on November 15. While one of the two men — who were wearing helmets — pulled out a pistol, another snatched his gold chain. They also took some cash from him. He said that he did not put up a fight as he feared for his life, police said.

