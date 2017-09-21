Delhi: After studies, Gurpreet wanted to be a photojournalist

Gurpreet Singh. Gurpreet Singh.

With just five days to go for his photography course to end, Gurpreet Singh had pulled out all the stops for his final college assignment. Singh, who wanted to become a photojournalist, had been keeping an eye out for the subjects of his last assignment — ‘Nightlife of footpath people in Delhi’.

Excited that he was about to return to his hometown, Bhatinda, within days, his parents were waiting for a call from him, letting them know that the last assignment has been submitted. Instead, they got a call about his death. On Wednesday, his parents signed many papers — among them a decision to donate their son’s eyes.

“My son died, but through his eyes, someone else will be able to see the world the way my son did,” his father, Onkar Singh, said.

His batchmates, who celebrated his birthday last week, too had been eagerly waiting to see his last project. “To celebrate his birthday, we had bought a camera-shaped cake. He had taken many photographs at the gathering. He wanted to get into the media industry. He thought that was the only way he could pursue his passion,” said Dharmesh Kumar, his batchmate.

His cousin Gurvinder said, “When he sent us pictures of the camera cake, we also thought of ordering him a designer cake. His parents had gifted him a brand new Nikon camera two months after the course started. They were impressed with his photography skill and thought he could make it his career.”

