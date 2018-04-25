Delhi: After man held for rape, outfits say seal madrasa

Various outfits, spearheaded by Akhand Bharat Morcha president Sandeep Ahuja, demanded that the maulvi at the madrasa be arrested as well. Various outfits, spearheaded by Akhand Bharat Morcha president Sandeep Ahuja, demanded that the maulvi at the madrasa be arrested as well.

A day after an 11-year-old girl was “rescued” from a madrasa in Sahidabad, after being allegedly abducted and raped by a 17-year-old, local outfits staged a protest outside Ghazipur police station, demanding that the madrasa be sealed.

A Delhi Police team from Ghazipur had tracked down the girl, who went “missing” from her house in east Delhi on April 21. Police have apprehended the 17-year-old juvenile accused and charged him under sections of kidnapping and the POCSO Act.

Various outfits, spearheaded by Akhand Bharat Morcha president Sandeep Ahuja, demanded that the maulvi at the madrasa be arrested as well.

JCP (Eastern Range), Ravindra Yadav, said they will “not spare anyone found involved”. “We have assured them that the investigation will be conducted on merit. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch,” Yadav said. The girl’s family claimed Delhi Police is conducting a second medical examination, and the girl is currently at a shelter for women.

