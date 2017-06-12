Delhi: Action taken against 19 pollution checking centres for flouting norms

The Delhi Transport Department has taken action against 19 pollution checking centres for “flouting norms” in certifying vehicles on emission after an EPCA report found the city’s pollution under control (PUC) certification mechanism severely wanting. During a review meeting on air pollution chaired by Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, the department said that it has suspended license of 14 pollution checking centres (PCCs) while that of five have been cancelled.

The city has around 970 PCC centres, which are certified to check the emission of around 70 lakh vehicles in the city.

An EPCA audit has found that lakhs of vehicles in the city are plying without the mandatory ‘pollution under control’ certificates while the emission testing centres are severely understaffed.

“As many as 178 centres have been issued memos regarding discrepancies or deficiencies.

“The transport commissioner also informed that the department is developing a software-based system which uploads the calibration status of the system and can also issue SMS to vehicle owners regarding validity of PUC,” a statement from the LG office said.

During the meeting, it was informed that the department has impounded around 1,000 “unauthorised buses” since January.

The Lt. Governor was apprised of the proposal to augment last mile connectivity with metro stations by deploying eco-friendly vehicles by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Baijal suggested involving Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in the matter.

At the meeting, Baijal directed the authorities concerned to devise standard operating procedures for disposal of dust collected through mechanical sweeping of roads. The municipal corporations as well as the PWD are procuring vacuum cleaning machines for roads.

“All the three municipal corporations informed that they will receive the first lot of Mechanical Road Sweepers (MRS) by July 15. PWD informed that six MRSs are functioning under it while a global tender has been floated for additional six machines,” the statement said.

