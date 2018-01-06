Delhi: Accused earlier raped a minor, married her

The incident took place at Sheesh Mahal park. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The incident took place at Sheesh Mahal park. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

After spending 18 months in jail, Shiv Prasad decided to marry the same minor he had raped in 2013. Prasad, who was jailed after the court found him guilty of raping the minor from Haiderpur slums, contacted her family and convinced them that he was ashamed and wanted to marry their daughter, police said.

Police said Prasad managed to get out of jail after serving 18 months, and married the girl in a small ceremony. The girl later found that this was not his first marriage. “He had married another woman in Jaunpur. This led to problems, and he would often assault his second wife. In July 2017, he divorced his second wife,” said a senior police officer.

Cut to December 16, 2017, when Prasad and two of his friends allegedly raped a 16-year-old domestic help and beat up her male friend in Shalimar Bagh. On Friday, he was back in police custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, which was probing if the girl’s friend had any connection with the case, said they have cleared him. The man’s family alleged that police had damaged his reputation. “My brother initially lied that he was mugged and that was the reason for all the problems,” said the man’s sister.

The man said he wants to continue his relationship with the girl. “I want to marry her and my family supports my decision. I hope her mother does not shift her from Delhi,” he said.

The girl’s mother said, “I am not allowing her to go outside the house now. We are very scared.”

